Mountain Dew Teams with NBA’s Joel Embiid to Create Hot Sauce

Mountain Dew is looking to expand on its brand by working on a new product: hot sauce!
Mountain Dew will be joining forces with NBA all-star Joel Embiid to create a limited-edition hot sauce. They will also be joined by hot sauce makers iBurn.
MTN DEW is coming out with a hot sauce:https://t.co/lxzDyRKoD8 pic.twitter.com/alZb7CLY07
— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) September 29, 2020
In a recent Twitter poll, Mountain Dew gave its followers a chance to choose the sauces base flavor. The options were Peri-Peri, Fataliin (apparently the hottest choice of the bunch), Habanero, and Datil. Voting ends at the beginning of October, so head over and choose your favorite!
Would you try a hot sauce created by Mountain Dew? Is hot sauce something you can put on everything?
