LA Comic Con Still Happening, Despite Concerns

LA Comic Con will go on, despite coronavirus concerns.

Scheduled for December 2020, the annual comic book convention is expected to carry on. Organizers for the event are still looking to open doors for its fans, though the pandemic has crossed their minds. General manager for the event Chris DeMoulin says, “…we all yearn for just a little bit of normality, to reclaim some aspects of our lives pre-COVID.”

L.A. Comic Con is moving forward with a limited-capacity, in-person convention https://t.co/TMslRUuPYv — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 28, 2020

Following some safety measures, only half of the usual amount of tickets will be sold for the event and events and booths will be spread out more.

Do you think it is safe to have such a large indoor event while there is a fear of COVID? Do you like to go to comic book conventions?