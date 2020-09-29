Life

Giant Pumpkins Invade Utah

Posted on

Whatever the pandemic is doing to the rest of the country, it’s not affecting the pumpkin crops in Utah.

A record eight different pumpkins weighing more than 1,000 pounds were entered into the state’s 16th Annual Thanksgiving Point Weigh-Off.

The winner checked in at a whopping 1,825 pounds – the largest pumpkin ever grown outside of a greenhouse.

What would you do with a 1,000-pound pumpkin? Ever try to grow your own?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top