Giant Pumpkins Invade Utah

Whatever the pandemic is doing to the rest of the country, it’s not affecting the pumpkin crops in Utah.
A record eight different pumpkins weighing more than 1,000 pounds were entered into the state’s 16th Annual Thanksgiving Point Weigh-Off.
Mohamed Sadiq won first place in the adult division of the Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers' weigh-off in Thanksgiving Point. The Bountiful resident's pumpkin weighed a whopping 1,825 pounds! 😱🎃
The winner checked in at a whopping 1,825 pounds – the largest pumpkin ever grown outside of a greenhouse.
What would you do with a 1,000-pound pumpkin? Ever try to grow your own?
