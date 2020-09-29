Giant Pumpkins Invade Utah

Whatever the pandemic is doing to the rest of the country, it’s not affecting the pumpkin crops in Utah.

A record eight different pumpkins weighing more than 1,000 pounds were entered into the state’s 16th Annual Thanksgiving Point Weigh-Off.

Mohamed Sadiq won first place in the adult division of the Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers' weigh-off in Thanksgiving Point. The Bountiful resident's pumpkin weighed a whopping 1,825 pounds! 😱🎃 🎥: Jamie Johnson pic.twitter.com/DrolGEs8mI — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) September 27, 2020

The winner checked in at a whopping 1,825 pounds – the largest pumpkin ever grown outside of a greenhouse.

What would you do with a 1,000-pound pumpkin? Ever try to grow your own?