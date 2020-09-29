‘Borat’ Sequel Headed To Amazon Right Before The Election

Sascha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel is headed to Amazon – and will be out just in time for the 2020 election.

The movie, a sequel to the 2006 cult classic, will stream on Amazon Prime starting Oct. 23rd.

Cohen filmed Borat 2 in secret during the pandemic. In involves Borat “thinking he’s a big movie star” and “trying to hide from the public by pretending to be someone else.”

Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' sequel is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video before the 2020 election https://t.co/dJTDvzSoLX pic.twitter.com/eKT7uwBVch — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 29, 2020

Technically, the full name of the sequel is Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.

Why did it take so long to make a Borat sequel? Will it be as funny as the original?