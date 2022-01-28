Hiker Falls to his Death while taking Selfie

Shutterstock

A man hiking through Arizona’s Lost Dutchman State Park is dead after he fell hundreds of feet from the edge of a trail while attempting to take a selfie, officials say.

The body of 21-year-old Richard Jacobson was found below the Flat Iron Trail earlier this week after a friend reported the tragedy, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. The friend told investigators Jacobson had been trying to take a picture of himself, with the scenic surroundings as a backdrop, when he slipped and fell 700 feet to the ground below, the sheriff’s office reports.

The incident occurred less than two years after a 25-year-old hiker fell to his death while attempting to take a selfie at a different Arizona park. According to a 2018 study, more than 250 people died between 2011 and 2017 while taking selfies.

