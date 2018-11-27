Hugh Jackman Teases Huge Announcement

While Hugh Jackman has often said that he was done playing the role of Wolverine, a tease coming from the actor has many wondering if he may reprise his role as the man with the metal claws. Jackman made a video on Monday teasing a Thursday announcement on The Today Show. One of the hosts of the NBC morning show added: “The always charming Hugh Jackman will be here on Thursday with a huge, exclusive announcement. We can’t tell you what it is just yet, but it will be worth the wait. I promise.”

See you this Thursday on @TheTodayShow for an exclusive announcement!! pic.twitter.com/pGJQxtTHZi — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 26, 2018

Jackman has repeatedly said that he is done playing the character made famous by the X-Men movies. Do you believe him?