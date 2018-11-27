The New “Robin Hood’ Movie Is the Biggest Box Office Bomb of 2018

The latest movie about Robin Hood was just released last week but not many people were interested in seeing it. The film starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx has been labeled as the biggest box-office flop of the year. Robin Hood’s budget was just under $100 million but over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday, the film only made $14 million.

It didn’t help that the movie got bad reviews and it was going up against new releases like Ralph Breaks The Internet and Creed 2.