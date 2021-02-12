“I Got My Name Back”: Dave Chappelle Announces Return of His Comedy Show to Netflix

Back in the Fall, Dave Chappelle asked people to stop watching reruns of Chappelle’s Show on HBO, Comedy Central and Netflix.

The reason was, he didn’t own any of it.

He signed a contract with Viacom that caused him to lose the rights to his name and content.

He was not even receiving royalties.

'Chappelle's Show' Back on Netflix, Dave Gets Millions from Comedy Central https://t.co/CzcsQYg495 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 12, 2021

He returned back to Instagram Wednesday night with an announcement.

I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions.

Chappelle’s Show is returning to Netflix starting February 12th.

What is your favorite episode of Chappelle’s Show?