Wanna Get Away? This Man-Made Island Is Selling Homes For Just $1 Billion
Ever wish you could just leave it all behind and jet off to a tropical island? Blue Estate Island has you covered – provided you’ve got an extra $1 billion lying around.
Blue Estate Island is a floating man-made island near the Bahamas made from ‘high-performance concrete modules’ and resembling a gigantic spaceship. It has 160-foot-high walls to protect from tidal waves and could even move out of the way of any major tropical storms.
The island has room for 15,000 permanent residences, from billion-dollar ‘mega-mansions’ to more affordable five-bedroom villas for $54 million. If that’s still too much, you can rent a 200-square-foot apartment -about the size of a one-car garage – for $20,000 per year.
Blue Estate Island is set to launch in 2025.
Would you trust a man-made island? If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you go?
