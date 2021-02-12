Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Still Set For Theatrical Release

Despite more and more big movies being released to streaming platforms, Marvel’s Black Widow is still headed for the big screen.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek says the company is still planning on a theater-only release for Widow, which has been delayed for a full year due to the pandemic.

Disney is taking a different approach with other movies, such as the animated Raya and the Last Dragon – which will release to theaters and Disney+ simultaneously next month. Rival Warner Media will be releasing all its 2021 movies on HBO Max.

Black Widow will be out May 7th.

Do you remember the last movie you saw in a theater? Is streaming the future of movies, or will theaters be back once the pandemic ends?