Planters Is Looking For ‘Peanutters’ To Drive Around In Giant Peanut

If working from home has got you feeling a little caged in, you might want to consider this change of career.

Planters have put three giant peanuts on wheels and are seeking “peanutters” to travel the country spreading the word of the snack brand.

The requirements are pretty simple: have a college degree, be allowed to drive, able to create social media content, and act as a “specialist and Spokesperson for Mr. Peanut, walking in the shoes of an American icon.”

The famous snack brand has a fleet of three 'NUTmobiles' that crisscross the country. https://t.co/BtqEM2PBtY — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) February 12, 2021

If you have a nut allergy, consider driving the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile instead. Both job listings are at KraftHeinz.

