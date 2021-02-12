Man Leaves $5 Million to his Dog

There’s a new millionaire in Tennessee: a dog named Lulu.

Lulu, an 8-year-old border collie, is $5 million richer after her owner died and left her his entire fortune to her. Bill Dorris’ will calls for the $5 million to be placed in a trust fund, so her new owner — Martha Burton — can take care of her.

Tennessee man leaves $5 million to dog in his will: 'She’s a good girl' https://t.co/7jYDUyafHt #FoxNews — Daryl Arnold (@darylsarnold) February 12, 2021

“I don’t really know what to think about it, to tell you the truth,” Burton says. “He just really loved the dog.”

How many people do you know who treat their pets like humans? v