Premium Subscription Features Could Be Coming to Twitter

The folks over at Twitter are contemplating the idea of subscriptions for premium features on the platform.

Currently, Twitter is thinking about implementing a subscription for Tweetdeck and other features offered by the platform.

Nice try, Twitter. All we want is an edit button! https://t.co/iiPbK8rXTL — LITTLE Agency (@LITTLEAgencyLDS) February 16, 2021

Twitter is mulling the idea so that the platform doesn’t have to depend on advertising as much as before.

Would you be willing to pay for more Twitter features?