King James Expected To Surpass $1 Billion In Career Earnings In 2021

Soon you’ll be able to call him the one-billion-dollar man.

Forbes predicts Lakers superstar LeBron James will cross the $1 billion mark for career earnings this year.

James would become just the fifth active athlete to reach that mega milestone, joining Tiger Woods, Floyd Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi.

James has a lifetime deal with Nike reportedly worth in excess of $1 billion itself and recently left Coca-Cola to sign a new endorsement deal with Pepsi.

His Lakers contract will also pay him over $85 million in the two seasons following this one.

