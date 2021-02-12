Setting Sail: Oceania’s 180-Day World Cruise Sells Out In One Day

Well, that didn’t take long.

Oceania’s 180-day world cruise officially sold out in just one day.

The cruise takes off from San Francisco on January 15, 2023.

From there, passengers will be on a six-month journey to 96 ports in 33 countries and four different continents.

Oceania’s 180-day World Cruise Sold Out in One Day https://t.co/ldR2Ci3gCl — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) February 12, 2021

They’ll even spend 3 full days cruising in Antarctica.

In case you are wondering the price tag for a 180-day world cruise….Fares started at $41,599 per guest.

Would you be willing to spend that much time on a cruise ship? What’s the best cruise you’ve ever been on?