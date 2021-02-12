Setting Sail: Oceania’s 180-Day World Cruise Sells Out In One Day

Well, that didn’t take long.
Oceania’s 180-day world cruise officially sold out in just one day.
The cruise takes off from San Francisco on January 15, 2023.
From there, passengers will be on a six-month journey to 96 ports in 33 countries and four different continents.
Oceania’s 180-day World Cruise Sold Out in One Day https://t.co/ldR2Ci3gCl
— Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) February 12, 2021
They’ll even spend 3 full days cruising in Antarctica.
In case you are wondering the price tag for a 180-day world cruise….Fares started at $41,599 per guest.
Would you be willing to spend that much time on a cruise ship? What’s the best cruise you’ve ever been on?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.