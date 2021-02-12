Gorilla Glue Challenge Sends Another Victim to the ER

The Gorilla Glue challenge has sent another person to the ER.

This time it was 37-year-old Louisiana resident Len Martin, who says he decided to take the challenge to prove the previous victim Tessica Brown’s situation was “not as serious as she was trying to make it.” He adds, “I thought she was just playing around because I didn’t think it was that serious.” So Martin glued a Red Adhesive cup to his lip, thinking he could “pull it right off — but that didn’t work,” he says.

Gorilla Glue challenge sends Louisiana man Len Martin to the ER https://t.co/woKd0GyExs pic.twitter.com/cvlvg1QzKi — New York Post (@nypost) February 11, 2021

After a painful procedure in which doctors were able to remove the item from Martin’s lip, the aspiring rapper says he learned his lesson. “I would never want to stick no Gorilla Glue to my lip and have it stuck there and go through all the situations that I had to go through,” Martin says. “You got Valentine’s Day coming up. I can’t even kiss my lip.”

