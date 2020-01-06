It’s gunky out there and idling stinks!

Did you know 50% of pollution comes from our tailpipes? Shut off your car while you wait in the drive-through or picking up your kids! UCAIR, Broadway Media and the Utah Royals FC are rewarding idle-free vehicles with idle-free freebies! Join Broadway Media stations and Cleo the Lion from the Utah Royals FC at local schools for Utah Royals ticket giveaways for idle-free vehicles! Listen to stations for specific dates and schools! Show you care about our air and be idle-free!