Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 7th, 2023

What I saw:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — video game adaptation — theaters — 1 1/2 stars

“The story of The Super Mario Bros. on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.” via IMDb

Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Pierre Leduc

Starring: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day

Paint — public broadcasting satire — theaters — 3 stars

“In PAINT, Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont’s #1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.”

via IMDb

Director: Brit McAdams

Starring: Owen Wilson, Elisabeth Henry, Paul Kosopod

Air — Nike meets Michael Jordan drama — theaters — 3 1/2 stars

“Follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball, Michael Jordan.” via IMDb

Director: Ben Affleck

Starring: Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Ben Affleck