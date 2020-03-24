Life

If You Get An Email From The World Health Organization, Just Delete It

If you happen to see an email from the head of the World Health Organization in your inbox, just delete it. Definitely don’t open it. Scammers are taking advantage of fear during the coronavirus pandemic, posing as health officials to steal your data and money. According to The Register, the message purporting to be from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is just filled with malware that will harvest passwords and bitcoin info. However, if you do want legit news from the WHO, they’ve launched a Health Alert service on WhatsApp with round the clock updated information on the crisis.

Comments
