Astronauts Give Tips On Staying Sane During Self-Isolation

With Americans asked to socially distance and remain home in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, it can get pretty boring being cooped up alone.

Fortunately for us, astronauts know all too well that feeling and are now sharing tips on how to stay sane while in self-isolation. After all, Elton John once sang, “It’s lonely out in space.” Taking to Twitter, NASA’s Anne McClain explains in a long thread about making things work with others while in a confined environment. Canada’s Chris Hadfield has some advice of his own in four parts. The biggest tip from Phillip Carter is to make sure you get some movement in – just keep six feet apart from others.

Right now, prolonged social isolation is uncharted territory for many. Three astronaut alumni who’ve spent months at a time living quite literally away from the rest of the world, on the International Space Station, offer perspective and tips. https://t.co/tdtMQ26rwY pic.twitter.com/jjM1L4gaxq — Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (@MIT) March 24, 2020