Tito’s Vodka Hand Sanitizer Is Coming Amid Coronavirus Crisis

While supplies of hand sanitizer have come to a halt due to the Coronavirus crisis many people started trying to make sanitizer at home using Tito’s Vodka. Tito’s quickly announced that their vodka shouldn’t be used to make sanitizer since it must contain 60 percent alcohol and Tito’s only contains 40 percent. Now the vodka brand is trying to make it’s on sanitizer, 24 tons of it to be exact. Tito’s hopes to roll out the hand sanitizer within the next few weeks. Tito’s is set to give away the sanitizer to those in need. They also have given away $1 million to organizations that benefit the service industry.

