IRS ordered to send $100M in $1,200 stimulus checks to prison inmates

A federal judge has ordered the IRS to pay out $100 million worth of $1,200 stimulus checks withheld from prison inmates.

Forbes reports at least 80,000 inmates were eligible as of May. The ruling by US District Judge Phyllis Hamilton likely expands that number.

Unlike a 2009 stimulus program, Congress did not explicitly exclude incarcerated individuals in the CARES Act.

