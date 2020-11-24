Megan Fox showed off a new tattoo at the AMA’s that says “el pistolero”, which is Spanish for “the gunman”, a nickname for Machine Gun Kelly. That tattoo is located on her collarbone.

There are rumors that MGK also has a tattoo to honor Megan, but has not been revealed to the public.

The American Music Awards was the first red carpet appearance for the couple.

Is Megan Fox’s New Collarbone Tattoo A Tribute To Machine Gun Kelly? https://t.co/v1DWaezKIm pic.twitter.com/pxEO1lgQ84 — VIPortal INC (@VIPortalINC) November 24, 2020

The couple has been dating for six months.

Do you have a tattoo to honor your partner? Would you ever consider getting a tattoo in honor of your partner?