Is Poultry Really Healthier Than Red Meat?

Everyone knows that lean poultry like chicken and turkey is healthier than red meat, right? Not so fast. According to a new study, a poultry-rich diet can result in increased cholesterol levels just like eating beef. Researchers say saturated fat, not the type of protein, is the biggest concern. Cutting back on both and eating more plant proteins is the best way to lower cholesterol.

