Mattel Releases Figure Of ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage Pitching Slim Jims

Any 90’s kid remembers the infamous Slim Jim commercials starring ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage. Now that version of the Macho Man lives on as an action figure. Mattel has released a new ‘Slim Jim’ Savage figure, featuring the Macho Man holding a pack of Slim Jims in each hand while sporting the iconic red-and-yellow costume from the commercial. The special-edition figure is selling for $29.99 and will be available at San Diego Comic-Con next month.

I hope someone immortalizes me in a box of Wheat Thins after I die.

