Resident Calls Police to Report Taco Bell for Running out of Shells

Clearly, tacos are a big part of Taco Bell’s business model. Not only is the fast food giant’s entire franchise built on them, but “taco” is even part of its name. So for the eatery to run out of taco shells would be nothing short of a crime, right? At least one person in Slidell, Louisiana thinks so. In fact, when a local Taco Bell ran out of hard and soft taco shells on Monday, the unnamed resident thought it was an act of negligence worth reporting to the police. Revealing the incident on the department’s Facebook page, Slidell police wrote, “While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this.” The post goes on to say officers are hopeful that the situation is resolved “in time for Taco Tuesday.”

'Taco travesty:' Louisiana police say someone called them to complain after a Taco bell ran out of both hard and soft taco shells. https://t.co/M9jGGboiD8 #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) June 5, 2019