Dad Punches Shark That Was Attacking His Daughter

The bond between a father and his little girl is a very special one. So when a North Carolina dad saw his daughter in trouble, he sprang into action. The pair were enjoying some fun in the sun at Fort Macon State Park’s Atlantic Beach when a shark swam up and started attacking 17-year-old Paige Winter.

According to a family friend speaking to TODAY Parents, Winter’s actions, which involved repeatedly punching Jaws in the nose, ultimately saved her life. “Charlie wouldn’t stop until it released his little girl,” revealed Brandon Bersch. Winter, who is a firefighter and paramedic, administered first aid and kept his daughter calm until she was airlifted to a local hospital.