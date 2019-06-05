Microsoft Launches Xbox Branded Body Products

Ever wonder what a lack of sunlight smells like? Good. Microsoft must be diversifying its portfolio it seems, branching out from video games and software to the world of personal care products. Coming to pharmacies down under, they’ve partnered with Axe’s parent company to put shower gels, deodorant, and body sprays on store shelves so gamers in Australia and New Zealand can smell their freshest.

Here’s what you’ll get when you flip open the bottle top, according to the description: “Lynx Xbox is a fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood.”

No word on whether they’ll hit American stores too, but the launch drops this July.