It’s National Cheeseburger Day!

Today (Wednesday, September 18th) is National Cheeseburger Day. You know some restaurants are giving away some deals. Places like McDonald’s, Red Robin, SmashBurger, Jack-In-The-Box, and Burger-Fi have their own deals. GrubHub has a delivery special of $5 off when you order from Applebee’s, Carl’s Jr. or Fatburger.

Happy burger to you! Celebrate #NationalCheeseburgerDay TOMORROW with a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger and endless fries for $6.99. pic.twitter.com/ozTJSBbfWk — Applebee's (@Applebees) September 17, 2019

Tomorrow may be #NationalCheeseburgerDay, but we’ll hook you up today, and every single Tuesday with a cheeseburger and fries for $5. Participating locations. Dine-In and Online Ordering Only. See Terms. pic.twitter.com/z2nxNQd4BT — TGI Fridays (@TGIFridays) September 17, 2019

(1/2) Celebrate #NationalCheeseburgerDay tomorrow with big square patties and fresh ingredients! Buy 1 Dave’s Single or Dave’s Double and get the same burger for FREE! Just show this photo at the cashier to claim yours. See you at Wendy’s! pic.twitter.com/jgSFF72LJU — Wendy's (@wendysph) September 17, 2019

#NationalCheeseburgerDay is TOMORROW (9/18)! 🎉Spend it at Smashburger and score a Buy One, Get One FREE deal on our Double Classic Smash! 🍔🍔

(Offer valid on 9/18/19 only, see Terms & Conditions: https://t.co/kCQuHeqXCZ) pic.twitter.com/lnh8XAJIk4 — Smashburger (@Smashburger) September 17, 2019

It's definitely a thing. To celebrate #NationalCheeseburgerDay, we’re offering you a FREE cheeseburger through the My McD’s app with a $1 pre-tax purchase. You can redeem the offer once from Sept 18-24th. 🍔🙌 https://t.co/06TSdv7n6B — McDonald's Canada (@McDonaldsCanada) September 12, 2019