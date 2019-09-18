Life

Facebook Debuts Portal TV. Allows Friends To Watch TV Together

Facebook is still trying to make the Portal thing happen. The company has unveiled the Portal TV. It’s a camera you attach to your current television. You can use it for video calls, gaming and watching TV shows with other friends or family that have Portal. Portal TV costs $149. This was only one of several updated Portal devices Facebook released on Wednesday.

Bonus…in 3 months, we’ll all find out that Facebook is also watching us watch TV with our friends and taking note of everything you’re watching and doing while watching TV. Have at it.

