Don’t Put Deodorant On in the Morning – Do It at Night Instead, Claims Dr. Pimple Popper

Sandra Lee a.k.a Dr. Pimple Popper is a skin expert, she’s best known for helping people clear up skin issues such as cysts, spots, and rashes and now she’s giving us some useful skin advice. According to Dr. Lee, you should put on deodorant at night instead of the in the morning due to your sweat glands being more dormant, making the deodorant more effective. Dr. Pimple Popper also says you should wash your face with lukewarm water and pat, not rub your face. Also putting your moisturizer on while your face is wet is best to lock in moisture.

