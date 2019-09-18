Gerard Way Working On “The Umbrella Academy” Vol. 4

It might have taken a decade for The Umbrella Academy Volume 3: Hotel Oblivion to come out, but Gerard Way promises fans won’t have to wait that long again. In his Instagram reveal of the hit comic series latest release, the former My Chemical Romance frontman admits the delay was due to “life stuff” and “other projects.” But then he revealed that the next installment is already underway, noting, “It won’t be too long before a new issue hits the stands, seeing as how this volume ends on a major cliffhanger.” The Netflix series by the same name is also readying a second season.

