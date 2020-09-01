‘Jabroni’ Is Now In The Dictionary

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has already left his mark on wrestling and movies – now The Rock has finally come to the dictionary.

Dictionary.com just added ‘jabroni’ – one of Johnson’s many catchphrases during his WWE run – as part of its September update.

The term – which The Rock credits to another famous wrestler, The Iron Shiek – is defined as “a stupid, foolish, or contemptible person.”

Dictionary added "jabroni" to its site, made popular by @TheRock and the Iron Sheik.https://t.co/9ANoqI0dhl — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2020

Do you ever use ‘jabroni’ in everyday conversation? What other wrestling catchphrases belong in the dictionary?