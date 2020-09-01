Pythons Crash Through Kitchen Ceiling

Imagine this: You’re sitting at home when you hear a strange noise from the kitchen. You investigate and find a hole in the ceiling and two giant pythons fighting on your kitchen table.
That’s what happened to an Australian man named David Tait on Monday. He says two 9-foot pythons caused the ceiling to collapse while fighting over a female.
By the time Tait discovered the ceiling collapse, the snakes – weighing a combined 100 pounds – had slithered off to other parts of the house. A snake-catcher was brought in to capture the pythons and return them to the wild.
Do you have a fear of snakes? What would you have done in that situation?
