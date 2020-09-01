The Fall And COVID-19: What To Expect

The one thing we know about COVID-19 is that the virus is unpredictable. With that said, experts are trying to figure out how coronavirus cases will fluctuate in the fall.

An Associated Press story says public health officials are worried about the convergence of school reopenings, holidays, and more indoor activities increasing the spread of COVID-19.

If that happens, hospitals could be stressed again. If the flu season is bad, that will make things even worse.

The Summer of COVID-19 is drawing to a close. Many experts fear an even bleaker fall. https://t.co/oxbSGemLon — ABC News (@ABC) September 1, 2020

The unknown factor in all of this is human behavior. What people do in the light of restrictions, mask-wearing, and social responsibility could be a huge factor in how good or bad autumn will be when it comes to coronavirus.

Do you think virus transmission will get better or worse as the year goes on?