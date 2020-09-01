Something To Know If You Plan To Buy A PlayStation 5

When the PlayStation 5 is released later this year, you will not able to play games from older models. Reports say the PS5 will not be backward compatible with PS1, PS2, or PS3 games.

It’s not the biggest shock. There were earlier reports of the PS5 being able to play PS4 games.

PlayStation 5 Lacks Backwards Compatibility For PS1, PS2, PS3 Games According To Ubisoft Support Site https://t.co/32UN3UBZzg pic.twitter.com/hbLsrUHL2h — Game Informer (@gameinformer) August 31, 2020

Many PS4 games are going through testing to make sure they are compatible with the new console.

How many old systems do you have tucked away? Do you use them on occasion?