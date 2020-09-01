What Is Walmart +?

Walmart’s answer to Amazon Prime will have extra perks.

Walmart Plus has been announced. The new subscription service will offer free delivery on over 160,000 items. Some purchases will come to you on the same day.

In addition, Walmart Plus will also feature “Scan And Go.” This will allow customers to use the Walmart app to scan items while they shop in-store and pay for goods without dealing with checkout. Walmart Plus also provides fuel discounts at Walmart, Murphy USA, and Murphy Express locations.

The service will cost $12.95 a month or $98 a year for membership. Walmart Plus launches on September 15th.

