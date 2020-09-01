Supercharged BMW M8 Reportedly Arriving in 2022

A new, super-powerful BMW is rumored to be rolling off the assembly line in 2022.

Car enthusiast website Motor.es reports a new M8 CSL — which is expected to feature an electric-gas hybrid, 700 horsepower engine — is currently in “the early stages of development.” The car will likely weigh less than previous BMW models, replacing many steel manufactured parts with carbon fiber elements, according to the website. The supercharged vehicle is also expected to boast a “massive racing wing” in the back, per Motor.es (make sure you turn on the translate feature on your browser).

There’s no word on a price for the new vehicle, which has not yet been confirmed by BMW.

