James Gunn Says “Guardians 3” Will Not Be What People Expect

Shutterstock

In a recent interview, James Gunn opened up about Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 and what fans can expect.

James said, “It’s going great. I think that I’m really happy. I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas break.”

Gunn continued, “Kevin [Feige] went… They were all really, really, really stoked. But also, it’s not going to be the movie people… It’s different than what people are going to expect. It’s a hard road, but I’m really happy with it so far.”

He added, “Chukwudi, who plays Murn in Peacemaker, is one of the main characters in the movie and people are freaking out over how good this guy is. Literally freaking out.”

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 drops on May 5, 2023.

