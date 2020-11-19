Jolly Rancher Releasing Candy-Flavored Soft Drink

Jolly Rancher is now in the soft drink market according to Mashed.com.

The new Jolly Rancher drink only comes in one flavor, Cherry Lemonade.

Currently, the drink has only been found in a convenience store chain in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland. No word on if it will reach nationwide status eventually.

This is not the brand’s first foray into the soft drink world. It had an original line of soda with Jolly Rancher’s five classic flavors: green

apple, watermelon, blue raspberry, strawberry, and tropical.

Would you try a Jolly Ranchers soda? What is your favorite Jolly Rancher flavor?