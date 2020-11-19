Wonder Woman 1984 Hitting HBO Max Same Day It’s in Theaters-At No Extra Cost!

It’s a Christmas Superhero Miracle! If you have HBO Max, you may be able to skip the theater to watch Wonder Woman 1984.

HBO Max, which is owned by Warner Media (and is the same company producing DC films), will have first streaming dibs of the Wonder Woman sequel and will stream the film the same time it is in theaters.

The follow-up to DC’s 2017 film is expected to bring in a lot when it opens on Christmas day. Once the film is no longer streaming on HBO Max, it will continue in theaters.

