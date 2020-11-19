Now is a Good Time to Buy Amazon’s Echo Dot and Echo Show

Sure, Black Friday is over a week away, but if you really want to save money before that, Amazon has some big deals on devices.

Currently, Amazon has slashed the prices on some versions of their Echo Dot and Echo Show devices.

Items include the Echo Dot 4th Gen and 3rd Gen, as well as Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8.

Even better, all of these products include 90 days of free access to Amazon Music!

Do you have any smart devices in your home? What are you planning on looking for on Black Friday?