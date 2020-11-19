Starbucks is Raising Wages for All U.S. Store Employees

Starbucks has something new to announce and it’s not a fancy new coffee or pastry. It’s higher wages.

Starbucks will be raising the wages of all U.S. employees working in the store, including baristas, cafe attendants, and supervisors.

Employees of the coffee giant can expect an increase in wages of at least 10%.

Those who are looking to join the company can expect a starting rate of at least 5% more than what was previously being offered.

Changes are expected to take effect on December 14.

Starbucks raises wages for its baristas as restaurant industry braces for minimum wage hike https://t.co/JwnHs1vzfu — CNBC (@CNBC) November 18, 2020

Do you think Starbucks employees deserve to make more? Should restaurants in general be paying their employees more during a pandemic?