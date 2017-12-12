Jon Smith reviews terrible movies that he loves from the 80’s!

Back in 1988 I could survive on about 2 hours of sleep. I was also to young to do anything cool. SO! I spent the weekends with my cousin, Mike watching shitty movies on cable. One of my favorites was a movie call “COLORS”! This show had EVERYTHING man. LA Gangs, LAPD car chases, and a soundtrack by Herbie Hancock! Robert Duvall stars as the street wise veteran gang unit officer, who just got saddled with Sean Penn! Penn is a hot shot rookie who has the spirit of Scrappy Doo!

We’ve also got scenes from the REAL ICE-T, 80’s teen idol Gerardo, Don Cheadle playing a CRIP! (They’re the blue gang) and Damon Wayans in tighty whiteys humping a stuffed rabbit.

Later in life, my pal, Beej would call this the “worst movie ever”. He has bad taste.

Enjoy!