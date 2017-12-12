Jon Smith reviews terrible movies that he loves from the 80’s!

Back in 1988 I could survive on about 2 hours of sleep. I was also to young to do anything cool. SO! I spent the weekends with my cousin, Mike watching shitty movies on cable. One of my favorites was a movie call “COLORS”! This show had EVERYTHING man. LA Gangs, LAPD car chases, and a soundtrack by Herbie Hancock! Robert Duvall stars as the street wise veteran gang unit officer, who just got saddled with Sean Penn! Penn is a hot shot rookie who has the spirit of Scrappy Doo!
We’ve also got scenes from the REAL ICE-T, 80’s teen idol Gerardo, Don Cheadle playing a CRIP! (They’re the blue gang) and Damon Wayans in tighty whiteys humping a stuffed rabbit.
Later in life, my pal, Beej would call this the “worst movie ever”. He has bad taste.
Enjoy!
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.