Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Ben Winslow

Food and Conversation

Ben is a reporter for Fox 13 here in Utah. He knows more about how local politics and government-run than pretty much anyone else. You should also follow him on Twitter. On this episode, Ben talks about spending the day following Donald Trump around while on his recent trip to Utah, and he tells us what important legislation is coming up here in Utah.

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.