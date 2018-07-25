Utah, The American Red Cross Needs Your Blood

The Red Cross in Utah is Running Desperately Low

They are looking for all blood types, so here is your chance to do something really good this week. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, “Donations have dwindled during the summer months. It’s happening across the country, but it’s amplified in Utah because of the holidays.” Donated blood is used for surgeries, cancer patients, and when someone has an accident and needs the blood.

It’s easy to donate, you can go RedCross.org and find a blood drive near you or any American Red Cross Donation Center:

Murray | 6616 S. 900 East

Ogden | 2955 Harrison Blvd #204

Provo | 865 Freedom Blvd 200 W

Orem | 384 E University Pkwy

Layton | 52 Hill Field Rd

You can also call 800-733-2767 or download the Blood Donor App for Android or iPhone.

Need Motivation? Watch this!