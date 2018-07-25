The Super Properties of Cat Poop

Really, don’t actually try this at home

The headline is bizarre but the science behind it seems to be very real. A parasite inside cat poop could have positive effects for you. A recent study released by researchers suggests that A mind-controlling parasite found in cat feces may give people the courage they need to become entrepreneurs. They found that people who have been infected with the Toxoplasma gondii parasite are more likely to major in business and to have started their own businesses than non-infected people. The same parasite makes rodents unafraid of cats and Stefanie Johnson of the University of Colorado suggests it may be reducing the fear of failure in people.

The problem is, if you’re afraid of getting diseases like I am then this won’t work. Another problem is, it’s poop. I’m also allergic to cats. Hey, how about not getting a disease and sucking it up and conquering your fears? Just an idea. Be like Will Smith.