JUUL Halts Flavored E-Cig Sales

JUUL, your kid sister’s favorite hobby, has announced that they will suspend the sales of their popular flavored tobacco e-cigarettes in an effort to cut down on underage usage. The company will still sell mint, tobacco, and menthol varieties. The CEO of the company said that they didn’t want to be responsible for being a gateway for youth to become smokers.

JUUL also announced that they will no longer sell products to anyone under the age of 21 regardless of the state or local rules regarding tobacco purchases. They also announced that plans to shut down their Instagram and Facebook accounts. JUUL represents 75% of the e-cigarette market and has a wide appeal with young smokers due to their small discreet size and flavorful offerings.

I suppose kids are just going to go back to analog cigarettes now.

via GIPHY