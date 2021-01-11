Kevin Feige Confirms Deadpool 3 Will Be in the MCU and Rated R

Many were wondering how Deadpool would work in the Marvel Universe once Disney acquired 20th Century Fox.

What is Deadpool if he can’t be his raw self?

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios head has confirmed a few things about the future of Deadpool 3.

It will be rated R, we are working on a script right now and Ryan’s overseeing a script.

Kevin Feige updates on 'Deadpool 3:' 😲 Refers to Deadpool as an MCU character 📝 Script is underway, but will not film this year 🤬 Will be rated R (via @Collider | https://t.co/u6FbdRxKlh) pic.twitter.com/s3BPaySFVW — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 11, 2021

The movie is not filming in 2021. No release date was given.

How do you feel about Deadpool maintaining its R rating under the Disney umbrella?