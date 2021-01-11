Hulu Discounts Its On-Demand Service to $1.99 per Month for Students

Starting today. (January 11) Hulu is unveiling a new plan targeting college students in the U.S.

They are dropping the price on their on-demand streaming service to $1.99 per month for students over 18 years old who are enrolled in a US college or university.

Study, stream, repeat. Eligible new and existing subscribers can sign up for Hulu with our student discount to binge their favorite content for just $1.99/month! Learn more here: https://t.co/ujY11eDnCc pic.twitter.com/MmVzhvGV6L — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) January 11, 2021

Students will have access to Hulu’s recently launched, Watch Party feature that allows users to co-watch with friends and family in different locations.

