Hulu Discounts Its On-Demand Service to $1.99 per Month for Students

Starting today. (January 11) Hulu is unveiling a new plan targeting college students in the U.S.

They are dropping the price on their on-demand streaming service to $1.99 per month for students over 18 years old who are enrolled in a US college or university.

Students will have access to Hulu’s recently launched, Watch Party feature that allows users to co-watch with friends and family in different locations.

What is your favorite streaming platform for TV shows and movies?

