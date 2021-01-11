Hulu Discounts Its On-Demand Service to $1.99 per Month for Students

Starting today. (January 11) Hulu is unveiling a new plan targeting college students in the U.S.
They are dropping the price on their on-demand streaming service to $1.99 per month for students over 18 years old who are enrolled in a US college or university.
Study, stream, repeat. Eligible new and existing subscribers can sign up for Hulu with our student discount to binge their favorite content for just $1.99/month!
Learn more here: https://t.co/ujY11eDnCc pic.twitter.com/MmVzhvGV6L
— Hulu Support (@hulu_support) January 11, 2021
Students will have access to Hulu’s recently launched, Watch Party feature that allows users to co-watch with friends and family in different locations.
What is your favorite streaming platform for TV shows and movies?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.